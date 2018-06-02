Contact Us
Maywood Pedestrian Critical After Crash Near Bergen Mall

Jerry DeMarco
Photo Credit: Eric Gailing

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck Tuesday afternoon by a car on West Spring Valley Avenue in Maywood.

The middle-aged man was in the crosswalk when he was struck around 2:30 p.m., Police Chief David Pegg said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said, adding that a family member was with him.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was interviewing witnesses and seeking area surveillance video.

Holy Name Medical Center ALS also responded, along with Maywood and Paramus police.

West Spring Valley Avenue remained closed indefinitely, jamming traffic in and around Bergen Towne Center.

