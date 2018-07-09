Maywood Police Nab 5 In ID Theft Case After Uber Stop, Foot Chase

Maywood police nabbed five identity theft crew members, four of whom were carrying debit cards and checks belonging to various victims, after an Uber stop and a foot chase before dawn Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers Ben Singer and Brian Rubio stopped an Uber driver’s Honda Pilot Parkway and Oak Avenue just after 3 a.m., Police Chief David Pegg said.

One of four men in the vehicle – 21-year-old Antonio Bailey of Yonkers – took off, Pegg said.

Bailey struggled with Officers William Phayre and Chris Melber after they found him in a nearby backyard and was eventually subdued, the chief said.

Arrested at the scene of the stop:

Daivon Hooks, 24 of Englewood;

Lonnie Lester, 21, of Teaneck;

Johnny Green, 22, of New York.

“Detectives Matthew Parodi and Jason Liaban, with the assistance of South Hackensack PD, conducted a search of a motel room in South Hackensack where the suspects stayed overnight, leading to the arrest of Claude Jannestil, 21, of New York, NY,” Pegg added.

Jannestil was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Bailey was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

He and his three co-passengers were all charged with receiving stolen property and money laundering.

Hooks also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and Lester with hindering apprehension for providing a false name during the motor vehicle stop, the chief said.

Hooks was sent to the Bergen County Jail, while Bailey, Lester, Green and Jannestil were processed and released, all pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

