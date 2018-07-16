Medical Episode Triggers Ridgewood Crash

A driver having an apparent medical episode was involved in a crash Wednesday that sent both vehicles off a Ridgewood roadway onto nearby lawns.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center following the crash in front of 522 North Maple Avenue.

No other injuries were reported.

A flatbed tow truck removed both wrecks from the scene.

Responders included village police, firefighters and EMS, Ho-Ho-Kus police and a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital that assisted Ridgewood EMTs.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

