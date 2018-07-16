Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Medical Episode Triggers Ridgewood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The crash caused vehicle and property damage. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Village police were joined by Ridgewood firefighters and EMS, as well as Ho-Ho-Kus police and a unit from The Valley Hospital. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver having an apparent medical episode was involved in a crash Wednesday that sent both vehicles off a Ridgewood roadway onto nearby lawns.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center following the crash in front of 522 North Maple Avenue.

No other injuries were reported.

A flatbed tow truck removed both wrecks from the scene.

Responders included village police, firefighters and EMS, Ho-Ho-Kus police and a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital that assisted Ridgewood EMTs.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

