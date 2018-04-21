Missing Bergenfield Group Home Resident Found In Atlantic City

BERGENFIELD, N.J. -- A Bergenfield adult group home resident who went missing exactly a week earlier was found Monday -- nearly 135 miles away.

Checking hospitals, as is done whenever those with medical conditions go missing, police found 40-year-old Thomas Araneo at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, Capt. Mustafa Rabboh confirmed.

Araneo, who authorities said was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was last seen at Vantage Health System on West Palisade Avenue in Englewood.

Originally from East Hanover in Morris County, he's been known to ride NJ Transit, the captain added.

