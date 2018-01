HAWTHORNE, N.J. -- A mother and her daughter weren't seriously injured when they were struck by a car while crossing a Hawthorne street Monday morning.

Both were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The incident occurred in a crosswalk at the intersection of Lafayette and Van Winkle Avenues around 8:30 a.m.

Hawthorney police and EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

