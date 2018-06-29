Murder-Suicide: Two Found Dead At South Hackensack Motel

Two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide shooting Monday morning at the Knights Inn motel on Route 46 in South Hackensack.

The killings occurred in Room 130 on the lower level of the hotel, responders said.

Authorities couldn't confirm an initial report that the incident began with an abduction in Paterson.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit was summoned, along with the county Medical Examiner and the county sheriff’s forensic Bureau of Criminal Identification.

