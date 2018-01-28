Contact Us
Neighbor Leads Clifton PD To Wanted Pennsylvania Man In Vacant House

Martin Adam Burnett
Martin Adam Burnett Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFTON PD

CLIFTON, N.J. -- A neighbor who noticed a man going in and out of a vacant home called Clifton police, who said they found the stranger hiding in the attic with bolt and glass cutters and other burglary tools.

Martin Adam Burnett, 47, of Coal Township, PA, had an outstanding warrant out of South Jersey, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Burnett was standing with a flashlight in the bay window of the Springdale Court home, then hid as responding officers pulled up, Bracken said.

They eventually found and arrested him, the lieutenant said.

Outside the home was a car that Burnett was using that was reported stolen out of Newark, Delaware, Bracken said.

Burnett was charged with burglary, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools and sent to the Passaic County Jail.

A judge later ordered that he remain held pending further court action.

