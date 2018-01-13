New Jersey's New Top Lawman: Bergen County's Gurbir S. Grewal

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- He made his name in Bergen first as a federal prosecutor and then as a fighter against the opioid epidemic as county prosecutor. Now Gurbir S. Grewal is the top lawman in the state.

Grewal, of Glen Rock, became the 61st attorney general in state history -- and the first Sikh-American attorney general in U.S. history -- when the state Senate unanimously confirmed his appointment following the inauguration Tuesday of new Gov. Phil Murphy.

“I am honored and humbled to assume the role of Attorney General at this critical time for our state and country," Grewal said.

"I am grateful to Governor Murphy and the Senate for the trust they have placed in me and I look forward to continuing my service to the state of New Jersey," he added. "There's much to do, and I can't wait to get started."

Grewal worked as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey in Newark from 2010 to 2016. While there, he served as chief of the Economic Crimes Unit from 2014 to 2016 and oversaw the investigation and prosecution of all major white collar and cybercrimes in the state.

Grewal previously was an AUSA in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York from 2004 to 2007, where he investigated and prosecuted a wide range of narcotics offenses, white collar crimes, and terrorism cases.

That included the successful prosecution of a doen men charged with providing material support to the Tamil Tigers terrorist organization.

Grewal worked in private practice at Howrey LLP from 1999 to 2004 in Washington, D.C., and from 2008 to 2010 in New York.

While at Howrey LLP, he counseled clients on a range of matters including securities, trademark, antitrust and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act issues; represented individuals and companies in government investigations and criminal proceedings; conducted internal investigations for public corporations; and conducted civil trials.

Grewal graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in 1995. He obtained his law degree from the College of William & Mary, Marshall-Wythe School of Law in 1999.

