Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

NH Man Charged With Online Sex With Lyndhurst Minor Extradited To NJ

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Blake Ryan Ballinger
Blake Ryan Ballinger Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A New Hampshire paint technician was charged with having online sexual conduct with an underage Lyndhurst teen.

Blake Ryan Ballinger, 27, became the target of an investigation beginning in January after the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency “received information that an adult male named Blake had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

Work by members of Calo’s Special Victims Unit and Lyndhurst Police Department produced arrest warrants late last month charging him with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

Ballinger was later extradited from New Hampshire and was being held in the Bergen County Jail.

Paint technicians "most often work in manufacturing," according to study.com . "Many paint technicians work in the automotive industry, where they paint new cars, repair the paint jobs on old or damaged cars and create customized paint jobs for customers."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.