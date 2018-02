RIVER EDGE, N.J. -- No one was home when a tree crashed onto a River Edge home, downing power lines.

More than 500 customers were temporarily without power after another transformer exploded moments after the oak toppled Friday night onto the neighbor's, taking a utility pole with it.

Hazmat teams from Bergen County and New Milford joined borough police and firefighters at the Park Avenue house across from Lincoln Avenue.

