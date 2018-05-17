Contact Us
Nodding Driver Slams Van Into Pole Coming Off GSP In Washington Township
Nodding Driver Slams Van Into Pole Coming Off GSP In Washington Township

Jerry DeMarco
The driver told police he fell asleep. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A driver fell asleep at the wheel coming off the Garden State Parkway in Washington Township and slammed his work van into a utility pole before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

The 31-year-old Englewood driver was uninjured after shattering the pole on Washington Avenue coming off Exit 168 at 4:30 a.m., Officer Heather Castronova said.

"He said he fell asleep and went straight across the road instead of making a right or left," she said.

ALSO SEE: An elderly driver was hospitalized with injuries that police said weren't life-threatening after his car hit a minivan and then slammed into a utility pole in Hillsdale late Saturday.

http://pascackvalley.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/sedan-slams-into-mini-van-utility-pole-in-hillsdale/737423/

