Number Of Clifton Customers Without Power Swells, Wayne Still Waiting

UPDATE: The number of Clifton customers without power Friday afternoon ballooned at one point to more than 7,600, PSEG reported.

PSE&G managed to get Clifton's number down to about 5,500 just before 3:45 p.m.

All but a few of what became a total of 1,700 or so customers in Wayne had their power restored by mid-afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: While Hawthorne High School and an area assisted living facility were regaining power Friday morning, nearly 4,500 customers in Clifton and another 1,500 or so in Wayne were losing theirs.

PSE&G told some Clifton customers that their power might not be restored until after dark.

Those in Wayne were told it could be by 1:45 p.m.

An outage forced Hawthorne High School to delay Friday's opening for an hour and a half.

