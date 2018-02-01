Oakland Career Criminal, 25, In Gas Station Holdup Behind Bars Again

OAKLAND, N.J. – A 25-year-old ex-con from Oakland awaiting trial on charges of staging a robbery at a gas station where he worked is back behind bars -- only this time it's for driving while on the revoked list.

David Chaupiz, who remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail after police arrested him Tuesday, was paroled June 2015 after spending 15 months in state prison for his role in the baseball-bat bashing of his then-girlfriend’s ex during a robbery.

Chaupiz later led Wyckoff and Ridgewood police on a dangerous chase -- and violated a no-contact order twice. One of those times, Ridgewood police said, he stalked and harassing a woman he met a local bar .

Last August, Oakland police accused Chaupiz of conspiring with Eric Trent of West Milford to stage a Jan. 8 holdup at the Valero gas station robbery on Ramapo Valley Road.

Chaupiz told police that the robber approached the station just before the 8 p.m. closing time, pulled out a handgun and fled with an undisclosed amount cash that he removed from the counter.

Detectives found otherwise: http://wyckoff.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/police-known-offenders-conspired-in-oakland-gunpoint-gas-station-robbery/721853/

“My parents raised me well, I had a good life, and promise, studying to be a CPA," Chaupiz once told a judge . I had a bright future. I worked a 9 – 5 like most people, I never sold drugs or did anything illegal.”

Chaupiz had a petty criminal history that came to a head when, at 20 years old, he was charged with masterminding a July 2012 robbery and attack on his lover’s ex-boyfriend.

He was sentenced to four years, as was one of his accomplices, who wielded a bat and pipe in the attack.

The girlfriend, Margaux H. Tocci of Wyckoff — whose smiling mugshot went viral — was sentenced to a year in the Bergen County Jail.

A fourth participant got probation.

Before that case was even completed, Chaupiz was in trouble again.

Wyckoff Patrolman Kyle Ferreira tried to stop him for driving erratically on Wyckoff Avenue when Chaupiz sped off. The weather and road conditions forced Ferreira to break off the pursuit before Ridgewood police picked it up.

Officers then tracked Chaupiz to a local home, whose owner denied them entry, they said. Chaupiz, knowing a warrant was out for his arrest, later surrendered at police headquarters.

He eventually pleaded guilty, promising the sentencing judge that he'd change.

“Hopefully, what you are saying here today isn’t just words,” the judge told him.

Then came last year's gas station incident -- and his subsequent release without bail.

