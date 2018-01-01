Oakland Officer Finds Pompton Lakes Driver With Suspended License, Warrants

OAKLAND, N.J. -- An Oakland police officer stopped a Pompton Lakes driver who, it turned out, had his license suspended and was wanted on warrants out of three towns, authorities said.

Officer Bryan Rowin pulled the car over on Long Hill Road and found warrants out of Mahwah, Bloomingdale, and South Plainfield for the driver, 21-year-old Joshua Zariq Hewitt, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Hewitt received traffic summonses before being turned over to Mahwah police, he said.

