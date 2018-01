SADDLE RIVER, N.J. -- A truck driver and passenger climbed out safely after a Thursday morning crash on northbound Route 17 in Saddle River.

The truck tipped over just before 11 a.m., closing the northbound highway and backing traffic near the Mahwah border for a few hours.

Weather conditions made clearing the wreckage difficult.

