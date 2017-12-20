Officers Injured In Pickup Chase From Clifton To Montclair

CLIFTON, N.J. – A trio of police officers were injured after the driver of a pickup truck who led an overnight chase from Clifton to Montclair on Saturday refused to get out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Clifton Officers Jessenia Levy and Alessio Esposito tried stopping a white pickup truck near the corner of Highland and Lexington avenues around 2 a.m. when the driver sped off, Lt. Robert Bracken said.

A pursuit continued through Botany Village onto southbound Route 21, then to southbound Route 3 and eventually onto the Garden State Parkway, he said.

An Essex County sheriff’s officer joined the more than 10-mile chase as the pickup headed into Montclair, the lieutenant said.

The driver – 44-year-old Carl Patron of Montclair -- eventually stopped the truck near the corner of Grove Street and Watchung Avenue, the lieutenant said.

“He refused to exit the vehicle, however,” Bracken said.

“A lengthy physical struggle then took place between officers and the suspect as they attempted to remove him,” the lieutenant said, noting that Patron assaulted several of them.

Officers were eventually able to subdue Patron, who was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, Bracken said.

The three injured officers didn’t immediately seek treatment, he added.

Patron was charged with eluding, aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest and drug possession. He also received several traffic summonses, Bracken said.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail on Saturday pending a detention hearing.

