One Bust, Eight Burglaries Solved For Prospect Park Detective

PROSPECT PARK, N.J. – A Prospect Park police detective cracked eight burglaries – in which a combined $14,600 worth of valuables were taken -- with the arrest of a local man.

Detective Walter Richmond identified and, then, with the assistance of Officer Arthur Canestrino and Sgt. Amy Perlmutter, arrested 20-year-old Trevon Williams.

Richmond had arrested Williams in November for burglarizing a local deli, and he was released soon after under New Jersey bail reform law.

This time, the detective said, Williams confessed during a recorded interview to seven other burglaries and thefts in the borough over the previous year – of jewelry, clothing and cash, among other valuables.

Richmond also recovered several items taken during burglaries in Paterson, all of which were all returned to their rightful owners and referred to city authorities.

Williams remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

