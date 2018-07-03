Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
One Lane Closed After Tractor-Trailer Flip at Rts 17/287 Flyover In Mahwah

Jerry DeMarco
The driver was checked out by EMS after complaining of chest pains. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
"This accident looks worse than most because the trailer went over the guardrail and partially down the embankment." Photo Credit: Michael Ratto for DAILY VOICE
The flyover could be closed all or most of Friday, the DOT said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: Only the right lane remained temporarily closed for debris cleanup Friday afternoon after a tractor-trailer tipped over at the flyover for Routes 17 and 287 hours earlier.

State DOT officials at first were concerned that structural damage would shut the crossing down for most of the day. It checked out OK, however.

"This accident looks worse than most because the trailer went over the guardrail and partially down the embankment," a responder at the scene told Daily Voice following the 9:30 a.m. crash at a key traffic point for Bergen and Rockland counties.

The driver was checked out by paramedics from the Valley Hospital but seemed OK after complaining of chest pains, Mahwah Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

