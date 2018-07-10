Oradell Massage Therapist Accused Of Sexually Abusing Female Customer

An Oradell massage therapist “inappropriately touched” a female customer, said authorities who busted him on sexual abuse charges.

Rami S. Audi, the 66-year-old owner of Sebastian Therapies on Oradell Avenue, was charged with criminal sexual contact and released pending a July 27 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Friday.

It began when Oradell police received a report in late April that “a female was inappropriately touched by Rami Audi [of Paramus] while receiving a massage at Sebastian Therapies,” Calo said.

The prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and Oradell police investigated, leading to Thursday’s arrest, he said.

