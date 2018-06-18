Oradell's Well-Known 'Meat Guy,' 54, Killed By Train

He was known for his sense of humor -- a fun-loving guy and popular Oradell butcher who called himself "The Meat Man."

Christopher Lubben, 54, a former boys soccer coach at River Dell High School, was struck and killed by a commuter train in Oradell a half-dozen blocks or so from school Wednesday evening -- the night before this year's graduation.

NJ Transit hadn't officially ruled on the cause as of Thursday morning.

However, responders and friends agreed that it appeared intentional, making Lubben the third professional man to commit suicide in Oradell the past two years.

An RDHS alumnus (1982), Lubben had a larger-than-life personality. It seemed everyone in Oradell -- and beyond -- knew the garrulous guy who owned and operated Golden Meats.

"He was a man about town, for sure," one friend told Daily Voice, as word of Lubben's death began to spread.

Lubben was "the honorary mayor looking out for our town," wrote Emily Michelman Stoecker. "His family has been here forever. I can’t imagine the pain his family is feeling."

Lubben made headlines six years ago when local police said store surveillance cameras captured images of him punching a 17-year-old boy at the local Rite-Aid.

"He said it was the moment in his life that he wished he had a do-over on," a good friend said.

Lubben made the incident a distant memory, doing for others, making himself available whenever needed -- especially when they needed a smile or laugh.

He was a teaser, poking and prodding people with abandon.

"You beat me up about my Mets but you were one of the good guys," James Shulz wrote in a tribute. "I'm heart-broken, my friend."

Or, as another said: "He liked to stir the pot."

"One of a kind," Kathleen Sakosits Battaglino‎ added, someone people will "always remember [for his] passion and laughter."

The NJ Transit Pascack Valley Line #1635 commuter train had left Hoboken at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday bound for Spring Valley with 400 customers and crew aboard.

It struck Lubben just south of New Milford Avenue near the Marginal Road intersection around 7 p.m.

"I can't wrap my head around this," Robike Noll-Faries said Thursday morning. "I want to think that he was chasing a homeless man to interview him or trying to save an animal to feed it."

"I just can't imagine him, of all people doing this on purpose," friend Ruthann Kordell added.

