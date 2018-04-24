Contact Us
Out-Of-Town Burglars Break Into 15 Cars On Clifton Lot, More Across Town

Jerry DeMarco
Polizzi Towing lot on Wabash Avenue in Clifton.
Polizzi Towing lot on Wabash Avenue in Clifton. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Burglars who police said arrived in a stolen car -- then swiped another to make their getaway -- smashed windows to 15 vehicles in a Clifton towing company lot, as well as several more across town, authorities said.

Detectives were still compiling a list of valuables taken during the break-ins, which Lt. Robert Bracken said occurred sometime late Wednesday into overnight Thursday.

The accounting will be a chore, given that the 15 cars on the Polizzi Towing lot on Wabash Avenue belonged to customers and/or were being stored there at the time, Bracken said.

During the same time period, burglars rummaged through several vehicles parked on Abbe Lane -- on the other side of the Garden State Parkway and Route 19 -- taking various valuables, the lieutenant said.

"It is believed that the [thieves] arrived in a stolen vehicle out of Jersey City, left that vehicle in the area, and then stole a 2016 Mercedes Benz from Trella Terrace sometime during the night," he said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help authorities catch those responsible is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 .

