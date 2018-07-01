Pair OK After Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing In North Jersey Field

Two people aboard a small plane survived an emergency landing late Sunday afternoon in northwest New Jersey, State Police confirmed.

A distress call was transmitted from the craft over Lake Hopatcong in Sussex County just after 4 p.m., responders said.

The Cessna 172 then landed hard in Lafayette Township, eight or so miles from Sussex County Airport and about 25 miles south of the New York State border, NJSP Lawrence Peele confirmed.

The craft sustained minor damage, he said.

