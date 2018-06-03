Contact Us
Palisades Park Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman

Jerry DeMarco
Min Sung Jeon
Min Sung Jeon Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Palisades Park man was charged with sexually assaulting a woman, authorities said Wednesday.

A judge ordered Min Sung Jeon, 42, held without bail in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Jeon was arrested Monday after Palisades Park police received a report last Thursday that he’d sexually assaulted a woman four days earlier, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He’s charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Calo thanked Palisades Park and Little Ferry police for their work on the case.

