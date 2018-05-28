Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Palisades Park Painter Sexually Abused Teenage Boy, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Santos Ruiz-Teletor
Santos Ruiz-Teletor Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Palisades Park painter sexually abused a 17-year-old boy, said authorities who arrested him.

ICE issued a detainer holding Santos Ruiz-Teletor, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, in the Bergen County Jail regardless of the outcome of a Thursday afternoon detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Ruiz-Teletor is charged with sexual assault through force or coercion and child endangerment through sexual contact.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Ruiz-Teletor was arrested following an investigation by members of his Special Victims Unit and Palisades Park police after the allegations were brought to borough authorities.

The prosecutor thanked Palisades Park police for their assistance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.