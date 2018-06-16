PAPD: Passaic County Woman Tries To Kidnap Young Girl At NYC Bus Station

A woman bravely fought off a would-be kidnapper from Passaic County who tried to abduct her younger sister at the Port Authority bus station in midtown Manhattan, police said.

Port Authority Police Officer Russell Polanco arrived just in time Friday to grab 39-year-old Rosanna Diaz of Woodland Park ( mugshot, above ) after the failed kidnapping attempt, said authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues.

The sisters were walking towards their bus Diaz tried to snatch the younger sister, scratching her arm, Rorigues said.

The girl broke free and ran before the older sister “intervened to stop [Diaz] and was punched in the face and struck repeatedly with [Diaz’s] purse” she said.

Diaz was charged with attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault and child endangerment.

