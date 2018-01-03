Contact Us
DV Pilot police & fire

Paramus Officer Clears Snow For Handicapped Resident, Schoolkids

Jerry DeMarco
Officer Batenga
Officer Batenga Photo Credit: PHOTOS: Polao Macaayan

PARAMUS, N.J. -- A passing Paramus police reserve officer got his back into helping a handicapped borough resident and youngsters at a nearby school.

Alfredo Batenga IV grabbed a shovel Friday morning and helped local businessman Polao Macaayan clear the Lockwood Drive neighbor's sidewalk next to Ridge Ranch Elementary School.

"The resident is handicapped," said Batenga, who is also a volunteer borough firefighter. "At the same time, in front of her house is a sidewalk where students and citizens of Paramus pass by.

"I want to help keep them safe all the time."

