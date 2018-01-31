Paramus Police Visit Cheers 4th Grader Out Of Hospital

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Hours after a surprise visit from police officers, a Paramus fourth grader was released from the hospital where he had been for several nights.

Jacob Gomez was admitted to Hackensack University Medical Center after complaining to his parents that he didn't feel well.

When Paramus L.E.A.D Officer Lou Cardone visited his Memorial School classroom this week, he noticed Jacob's peers were writing him get-well-soon cards.

"He's a good kid and a big fan of police," Cardone told Daily Voice.

And so, Cardone and fellow Officer Fox visited Jacob at the hospital.

"He was very excited and so were his parents," Cardone said.

Soon after, Jacob was released.

