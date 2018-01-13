Contact Us
Park Ridge Police Rescue Residents Trapped On Roof In House Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Park Ridge police
Park Ridge police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Park Ridge PD
121 Pascack Road
121 Pascack Road Photo Credit: Googlemaps

PARK RIDGE, N.J. -- Park Ridge police rescued two people trapped on the roof of a burning two-family home before dawn Tuesday.

The Pascack Road blaze broke out just before 3:30 a.m. in a first-floor apartment bathroom, leaving the second-floor residents trapped on the roof, responders said.

Firefighters attacked the flames while police grabbed a nearby ladder and got the residents down safely.

One resident sustained minor smoke inhalation, borough firefighters said. No other injuries were reported.

Colleagues from Woodcliff Lake and Hillsdale also responded, along with Tri-Boro Ambulance, Park Ridge Electric, and PSEG.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

The Red Cross, meanwhile, was finding shelter for the residents.

