Passaic County Extradition Hearings Set For 6 In Brutal NYC Stabbing Death

An extradition hearing was scheduled Tuesday for six suspects captured in Paterson in connection with the mistaken-identity stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx.

Video shows five reupted members of the Dominican Trinitarios gang – one with a large knife -- dragging Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega on East 183rd Street and hacking him late Tuesday night.

He made it to St. Barnabas Hospital but died after being repeatedly stabbed, including in the neck, the NYPD said.

They also said the attackers got the wrong person: They thought he was someone recorded having sex with one of their relatives.

Lesandro was a member of the NYPD Explorers program and hoped he’d someday become a detective.

In Paterson, one of six suspects who were caught jumped from the window of a house at East 24th Street and Sixth Avenue but was quickly chased down, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

All six were being held in the Passaic County Jail pending an extradition hearing Tuesday afternoon on arrest warrants out of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx.

One of them -- Jose Muniz, 21 -- is from Paterson.

Four are from the Bronx: Manuel Rivera, 18; Danel Fernandez and Jose Tavarez, both 21, and Santiago Rodriguez, 24.

The sixth, 24-year-old Joniki Martinez, is from Freeport, L.I.

“The NYPD thanks the public for the outpouring of tips in this case, and encourages people to continue to come forward if they have information to share," city police said in a statement.

******

ALSO SEE: An Elmwood Park man intent on killing a police officer placed a bogus 911 call from his home, then ambushed the first responding officer with a large knife, authorities said.

http://saddlebrook.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/elmwood-park-pd-knife-wielding-man-lures-officer-to-house-to-kill-him/738987/ ******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.