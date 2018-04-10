Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Passaic Prosecutor Reviewing All Cases Of Paterson Cops Busted By FBI
DV Pilot police & fire

Passaic River Search For Missing Lyndhurst Man Called Off

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
A car abandoned near the riverbank prompted the water search.
A car abandoned near the riverbank prompted the water search. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- ( UPDATE ) Authorities called off a Passaic River search for a missing Lyndhurst man early Friday evening.

A car found abandoned on Riverside Avenue after the missing report came in prompted a Thursday night search up and down the riverbank with no success.

Then, on Friday, dive team members from fire departments in Mahwah, Oradell and Wallington converged on the river, along with colleagues from other towns, as family members anxiously awaited word.

"The recovery operation has been terminated with no results," one of them told Daily Voice just after 5:30 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.