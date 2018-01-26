Passaic Sheriff: Detectives Nab Window-Bound Fugitive With Crack, Heroin

PATERSON, N.J. -- Passaic County sheriff's detectives grabbed a Paterson fugitive before he could make it out a window Monday morning during a raid that turned up 278 bags of crack and 310 envelopes of heroin, authorities said.

Members of the Fugitive Warrant Squad hit the East 18th Street apartment just before 9 a.m., looking for 21-year-old Randy Ward, who was wanted on drug and burglary warrants, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

While detectives went inside, two others waited outside, the sheriff said.

The two who went in grabbed Ward as he tried to escape, he said.

In the bedroom they spotted an open shoe box with two larger bags holding the smaller bags of drugs -- all worth a combined $1,500, Berdnik said.

Ward was taken to the Passaic County Jail pending a hearing on the two warrants and new drug charges.

