Passaic Sheriff: Drug Runner's Ledger Had Buyers' IDs, Dates, Payment Info

PATERSON, N.J. -- A suspected drug dealer kept careful records, an extremely grateful Passaic County sheriff said Monday.

Sgt. Jose Vargas conducted a random license plate check on a Honda Civic that turned up an active warrant for the owner, so he stopped the car on Putnam and E 17th streets in Paterson, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

After finding a bag of heroin, Bargas searched the car -- turning up more than $9,000 bundled in rubber bands, along with a "a black notebook used as a ledger, indicating dates, names and money amounts," Berdnik said.

The driver, 26-year-old Vladimir E. Urena-Gonzalez, was arrested on drug and drug paraphernalia possession charges. He also had an outstanding warrant, the sheriff said.

He was released pending a court hearing.

