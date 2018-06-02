Passaic Sheriff: Wayne Man, 20, Produced, Trafficked Kiddie Porn

A 20-year-old Wayne man had more than 1,000 files of child porn that he was collecting, producing and distributing, said authorities who raided his home and arrested him Tuesday.

Joseph Di Donato III remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with various child pornography and endangerment counts.

Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said his Internet Crime Against Children Task Force got a tip leading investigators to Di Donato, who trafficked videos and still images using social media accounts – some of which he produced himself.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Sexual Investigations Unit assisted in the investigation, the sheriff said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.