Passersby Stop Cars To Help Victims In Fiery Route 80 Crash

TOTOWA, N.J. -- Passersby stopped their cars to help five people involved in a fiery rush-hour crash on eastbound Route 80 in Woodland Park.

Totowa and Woodland Park firefighters extinguished the flames, which spread from one sedan to one it T-boned on the passenger side around 4 p.m.

The Wayne Township Memorial First Aid Squad tended to those injured.

Several State Police vehicles surrounded the scene, closing off three lanes.

Werner R. Ennesser contributed to this story.

