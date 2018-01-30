Contact Us
Breaking News: Glen Rock Chamber President/Publisher Arrested For Using Stolen Credit Card
Passersby Stop Cars To Help Victims In Fiery Route 80 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Both cars were engulfed. Photo Credit: Werner R. Ennesser for DAILY VOICE
Totowa and Woodland Park firefighters extinguished the flames, which spread from one car to the one it T-boned on the passenger side. Photo Credit: Contributed photo

TOTOWA, N.J. -- Passersby stopped their cars to help five people involved in a fiery rush-hour crash on eastbound Route 80 in Woodland Park.

Totowa and Woodland Park firefighters extinguished the flames, which spread from one sedan to one it T-boned on the passenger side around 4 p.m.

The Wayne Township Memorial First Aid Squad tended to those injured.

Several State Police vehicles surrounded the scene, closing off three lanes.

Werner R. Ennesser contributed to this story.

