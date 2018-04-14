Contact Us
Breaking News: Decapitated Goat Found In Container Off Route 80 In Elmwood Park
DV Pilot police & fire

Paterson Man Accused In Domestic Assault Shot Himself, Authorities Say

Jerry DeMarco
Tabiis Sledge
Tabiis Sledge Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

PATERSON, N.J. – A 24-year-old Paterson man charged with domestic violence was arrested a short time later after police discovered that he'd shot himself, authorities said.

City police found Tabiis Sledge with a gunshot wound near the corner of Doremus and Kearney streets just after midnight Sunday, they said.

Sledge, whom police had charged with domestic violence a short time earlier, was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

He was arrested once again and charged following an investigation that determined that he fired the shot, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

They didn't say where on his body Sledge was struck or whether he pulled the trigger or the gun went off.

Sledge was scheduled for a detention hearing Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson. Charges include simple assault, illegal weapons possession, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

