Paterson PD: Heroin Capsules Surgically Removed From Accused Dealer

PATERSON, N.J. -- Authorities had to have more than an ounce of heroin capsules surgically removed from an accused dealer who swallowed them, Paterson police said.

Fernando A. Castillo, 39, of Union City was arrested in the 300 block of Grand Street and charged with possession of the 40 capsules with the intent to distribute them near public school No. 8, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations is prosecuting Castillo federally, Speziale said.

HSI is the investigative arm of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a hybrid drawn from functions previously assigned to the US Customs Service and the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

Its targets include major drug trafficking operations.

