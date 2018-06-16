Paterson PD: Passenger Nabbed After Emerging From SUV With Handgun, Heroin

Paterson detectives on a quality-of-life detail grabbed a city man who authorities said emerged from an SUV carrying a large handgun.

Detective Luis Fernandez ordered 39-year-old Jabar Wilson to drop the revolver before colleagues quick took him into custody around 10 p.m. Friday on North Straight Street, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

The gun, it turned out, had been reported stolen out of North Carolina, Speziale said.

Wilson also was carrying 69 glassine envelopes of heroin for sale, the director said.

Detectives assigned to the Special Investigations Division were monitoring designated “hot spots” citywide for violent crime and quality of life violations when they spotted a large group “congregating in the area, consuming alcoholic beverages and blocking passage to area businesses,” Speziale said.

As the detectives got out of their cars, Fernandez spotted Wilson, he said.

The investigators also arrested the driver, 36-year-old Mohamed Elfaramawy of Paramus, after finding him with 20 glassine envelopes of heroin, Speziale said.

He was released pending a hearing.

Wilson, meanwhile, remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with various drug and weapons counts.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.