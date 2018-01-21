Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Paterson Physician Charged With Having Employee Play Doctor

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Lisa FerraroYvonne Jeannotte-Rodriguez, Marta Galvan
Lisa FerraroYvonne Jeannotte-Rodriguez, Marta Galvan Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

HILLSDALE, N.J. – A physician from Hillsdale had an unlicensed employee pose as a doctor, examine patients and help her and an accomplice submit bogus medical bills to insurance companies, authorities charged.

Lisa Ferraro, 60, was busted after authorities said they discovered that employee Yvonne Jeannotte-Rodriguez, 42, of Paterson was examining patients at Ferraro’s Broadway clinic in Paterson and “falsely held herself out to patients as a licensed medical doctor” when she wasn’t licensed to practice medicine -- or any other health care related occupation, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Wednesday.

Both also conspired with a third defendant, 59-year-old Marta Galvan, also of Paterson, “to bill insurance companies for services rendered by Rodriguez as if the services had been rendered by Ferraro” from January 2016 until May 2017, Valdes said.

Ferraro and Jeannotte-Rodriguez were charged with health care claims fraud and conspiracy, while Galvin was charged with conspiracy.

All three were released pending further court action.

An investigation was continuing, the prosecutor said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.