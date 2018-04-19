Paterson Police Officer, 41, Killed In On-Duty Crash Identified

PATERSON, N.J. -- Authorities Sunday afternoon confirmed the death of a 41-year-old Paterson police officer in a crash earlier in the day.

Tamby Yagan, a 15-year department veteran, was killed in the 10:50 a.m. crash at 150 Getty Avenue, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Responding officers found that "an on-duty Paterson Police Officer operating a marked patrol unit was involved in a collision with a parked vehicle," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

"The officer was the only person involved in the crash and was transported to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries," they said. "No other parties were injured as a result of this crash.

"The cause of the crash remains under investigation. More information will be released once it becomes available," Valdes and Oswald said.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote: "From Director Speziale, Chief Oswald and all members of the Paterson Police Department, our heartfelt and sincere sympathies to the family of our brother, Tamby Yagan. May you Rest In Peace.

"Further, a sincere Thank You to all agencies and people who have reached out to us in our time of mourning."

The incident is being investigated by the New Jersey State Police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Unit.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact authorities at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org . All contact will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.