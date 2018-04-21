Paterson Police Officer's Motorcycle Becomes Memorial; Condolences Pour In

The motorcycle belonging to 15-year Paterson Police Officer Tamby Yagan was converted to a memorial outside headquarters a day after he died in an on-duty crash.

A purple and black drape covered part of the ride that belonged to the 41-year-old police veteran from Wayne, who was assigned to the traffic division.

Yagan was killed in the 10:50 a.m. crash at 150 Getty Avenue, Police Director Jerry Speziale said. The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Monday.

Condolences flooded in for Yagan from friends, family and fellow law enforcers from across the U.S.

"Tomorrow is never promised," said Officer Ahmed Alagha of the Bergenfield Police Department. "I still can’t believe [you're] gone Tamby Yagan."

"This is an absolute tragic and heartbreaking loss of a loved man. Too young too soon," another person wrote on his Facebook page.

******

ALSO SEE: The crash is being investigated by the New Jersey State Police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Unit.

http://southpassaic.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/paterson-police-officer-41-killed-in-on-duty-crash-identified/736047/

