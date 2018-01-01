Paterson Police Seize Stolen Assault Rifle, Semi Handgun, Bust 2 In Holdup

PATERSON, N.J. -- A 9mm semi-automatic handgun and an AR-15 assault rifle -- both reported stolen -- were recovered by Paterson police who grabbed two suspects after a brazen street robbery, authorities said.

The driver of a Honda who was chasing a Jeep on Wednesday told members of the Street Crime Unit who pulled him over that he'd just been robbed at gunpoint, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

The detectives "immediately got behind the Jeep on Rosa Parks Boulevard, and followed it onto 12 Avenue, activating their emergency light in an attempt to conduct a motor vehicle stop," Speziale said.

The driver immediately pulled to the side of the road and three occupants bailed out, he said.

Detectives nabbed two of the them, later identified as Jose Vasquez, 23, of Pennington Street, and Louis Nunez, 22, of 7th Avenue, behind a Godwin Avenue apartment complex, Speziale said.

The third was tracked by K9 officers but got away, he said.

Detectives found the weapons -- reported stolen out of North Carolina and Nebraska -- that they submitted for testing to see whether they'd been used in other crimes, the director said.

Vasque and Nunez were chaged with armed robbery, illegally transporting an assault weapon, possession of a high-capacity magaine, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property, he said.

They were taken to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

