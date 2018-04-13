PD: Dumont Woman Steals Customer's Purse, Mails Back Contents -- Minus Cash

DUMONT, N.J. – A Dumont woman swiped a customer’s purse from a Wyckoff shop, then mailed her back the contents -- minus $45 in cash, police said.

The victim told police she rushed back to the business after realizing she’d left her purse behind last Christmas Eve only to find it gone, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Weeks later, the victim got the contents of her stolen purse back through the mail – with the cash that was in it missing, the lieutenant said.

“There was no indication on the packaging to determine who sent it to her,” Soto said.

After getting video surveillance from the business, Wyckoff police posted a shot on Facebook – and got tips pointing to Lisa M. Schaper, 52, he said.

Police called Schaper, who surrendered at Wyckoff police headquarters to Detective Sgt. Kevin Kasak and was later released pending a hearing after being processed on theft charges, Soto said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.