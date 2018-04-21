PD: Officer Nabs Drunk, Unlicensed Paterson Driver On Route 208

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- An unlicensed driver from Paterson was drunk, Glen Rock police said, when they stopped her swerving car on Route 208.

Officer Sarah Orsita was on patrol in the area of Berry Place and Lincoln Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. last Monday when she saw “what appeared to be a disabled vehicle parked at the side of the road with its high beam lights shining into oncoming traffic,” Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“As she approached, the vehicle abruptly left the area onto Route 208 north, where it was observed to be swerving within its lane,” Ackermann said.

Orsita pulled over the driver, identified as 27-year-old Naasia Marrow, and took her into custody.

Marrow was charged with DWI and issued summonses for driving with a suspended license, careless driving and improper use of high beams, among other offenses, the chief said.

“She was later released to the custody of a sober family member and her vehicle was impounded in accordance with the provision of John’s Law,” he said.

