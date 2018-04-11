Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

PD: Vandal Pours Chemical At Palisades Park Day Care Center Three Times

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Michael Dudman
Michael Dudman Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PALISADES PARK PD

PALISADES PARK, N.J. – Palisades Park police arrested a man who they said poured some type of hazardous chemical on the wall of a children’s daycare facility three separate times.

No injuries were reported in the incidents, which occurred from January through last month, Police Chief Mark Jackson said.

Detectives identified 66-year-old Michael Dudman for pouring “an unknown hazardous substance” on the grounds of the facility, then arrested him at his Newark home, Jackson said.

Dudman was charged with criminal mischief and trespassing and sent to the Bergen County Jail, the chief said.

The chemical was sent to a lab for testing, he added.

Jackson thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark police for their assistance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.