PD: Woman Steals Jewelry From Disabled PalPark Man, Wears It On Facebook

Jerry DeMarco
Mariela Del Rosario Photo Credit: FACEBOOK / INSET MUSTSHOT: Courtesy PALISADES PARK PD
Mariela Del Rosario's mugshot from last year. Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy FRANKLIN LAKES PD

Unable to stop her, a disabled Palisades Park man had jewelry stolen from his bedroom by a would-be home health aide -- who then wore one of the necklaces in a Facebook video, authorities said.

Mariela Del Rosario, 32, of Lodi pulled the same stunt last year at two different Franklin Lakes homes where she worked, police there said.

This time, she came to the victim's home in response to a Craiglist ad he placed for a home health aide, Palisades Park Police Chief Mark Jackson said.

The victim, who's unable to walk, was interviewing her when Del Rosario "went into the bedroom, took his family's jewelry and left," Jackson said.

While police were looking for her, she posted a public Facebook video wearing one of the $2,500 worth of stolen pieces, the chief said.

Del Rosario was processed and released pending a hearing after Detectives George Beck and James Rotundo identified and tracked her down, he said.

"It's always unsettling when you have a situation where someone takes advantage of a vulnerable person," Jackson said. "At least in this case we were able to quickly identify the suspect and provide some justice for the victim."

They're also trying to recover the stolen goods.

