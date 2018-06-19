Contact Us
Pedestrian, 81, Struck By Vehicle In Northvale Airlifted To Hospital

An ambulance took the victim to Hogan Field, where a medical chopper was waiting. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Chris Carlson

An 81-year-old pedestrian from Tappan was flown to a local hospital by medical chopper after being struck by a pickup truck in Northvale early Friday, police said.

The victim was crossing Livingston Street, headed toward the Dunkin Donuts, when he was struck just after 6 a.m.

"Ambulance and paramedic units arrived on scene and requested a medevac due to the severity of the injuries," Capt. Howard Ostrow said.

A rig took him to nearby Hogan Field, where AirMed One picked him up and took him to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The 27-year-old Ford pickup driver from Rockleigh remained at the scene.

An investigation was continuing.

Norwood police and Northvale firefighters also responded.

