PHOTO GALLERY: Fire Tears Through Lodi Condo Complex

LODI, N.J. -- Flames tore through a Lodi condominium complex Sunday evening, sending a firefighter to the hospital with a foot injury and collapsing the roof.

The three-alarm Harrison Avenue fire -- off Outwater Lane near the Garfield border -- quickly blew through the second-floor cockloft toward the roof.

The firefighter who required treatment was OK after his foot went through a floor, responders said.

Because the complex borders both towns, Lodi and Garfield firefighters were dually dispatched.

Assistance on-scene came from Saddle Brook, Wallington, and Rochelle Park, while Carlstadt, Elmwood Park, Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry and Maywood provided coverage.

