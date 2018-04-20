Contact Us
PHOTO GALLERY: Fire Tears Through Lodi Condo Complex

Jerry DeMarco
Flames ripped through the complex. Photo Credit: Damien Danis
There was no immediate count of those displaced. Photo Credit: Damien Danis
Fire raced up the building. Photo Credit: Damien Danis
A firefighter sustained what was described as a minor foot injury. Photo Credit: Damien Danis
Assistance on-scene came from Saddle Brook, Wallington, and Rochelle Park, while Carlstadt, Elmwood Park, Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry and Maywood provided mutual aid. Photo Credit: Damien Danis
The blaze collapsed the roof. Photo Credit: Damien Danis
Damien Danis provided the photos accompanying this story. Photo Credit: Damien Danis

LODI, N.J. -- Flames tore through a Lodi condominium complex Sunday evening, sending a firefighter to the hospital with a foot injury and collapsing the roof.

The three-alarm Harrison Avenue fire -- off Outwater Lane near the Garfield border -- quickly blew through the second-floor cockloft toward the roof.

The firefighter who required treatment was OK after his foot went through a floor, responders said.

Because the complex borders both towns, Lodi and Garfield firefighters were dually dispatched.

Assistance on-scene came from Saddle Brook, Wallington, and Rochelle Park, while Carlstadt, Elmwood Park, Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry and Maywood provided coverage.

CHECK BACK MONDAY FOR MORE DETAILS

******

