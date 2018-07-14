Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: FOUND! Missing At-Risk Rutherford Man Wanders 45 Miles To Westchester
DV Pilot police & fire

PHOTOS: Commercial Van Splits Utility Pole, Closes Busy Fairview Road

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The driver walked away without a scratch. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Gene Hirschel
The crash downed wires along with the transformer. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Gene Hirschel
The van sustained front-end damage. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Gene Hirschel
Moments after the crash. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Gene Hirschel
Fairview Avenue remained closed indefinitely before and after the Bergen Boulevard overpass. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Gene Hirschel

A commercial van shattered a utility pole Tuesday afternoon in Fairview, closing a busy thoroughfare.

The driver walked away unscathed after his van split the pole -- downing wires along with the transformer -- on Fairview Avenue near the Bergen Boulevard underpass around 2:30 p.m.

Fairview Avenue remained indefinitelky closed in both directions while PSE&G made repairs, Police Capt. Vincent Bellucci said.

The van, owned by a South Hackensack marble and granite company, sustained front-end damage.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.