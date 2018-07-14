PHOTOS: Commercial Van Splits Utility Pole, Closes Busy Fairview Road

A commercial van shattered a utility pole Tuesday afternoon in Fairview, closing a busy thoroughfare.

The driver walked away unscathed after his van split the pole -- downing wires along with the transformer -- on Fairview Avenue near the Bergen Boulevard underpass around 2:30 p.m.

Fairview Avenue remained indefinitelky closed in both directions while PSE&G made repairs, Police Capt. Vincent Bellucci said.

The van, owned by a South Hackensack marble and granite company, sustained front-end damage.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.