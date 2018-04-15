Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
PHOTOS: Couple Rescued, Landmark Passaic Deli Destroyed

Jerry DeMarco
No major injuries were reported. Photo Credit: Bill Tompkins
The blaze began in the basement and quickly raced upwards. Photo Credit: Bill Tompkins
Several companies joined their Passaic colleagues, including East Rutherford firefighters. Photo Credit: COURTESY: East Rutherford FD
At the scene. Photo Credit: COURTESY: East Rutherford FD
The building most likely will have to be razed, responders said. Photo Credit: Bill Tompkins

PASSAIC, N.J. -- Firefighters rescued a couple while battling a four-alarm blaze that destroyed the landmark King of Delancey kosher deli in Passaic early Wednesday.

Several firefighters sustained minor injuries, authorities said. No serious injuries were reported.

The 5:30 a.m. blaze began in a rear basement of the 3½-story, multi-use building at Main Avenue and Carlton Place and quickly raced upward, collapsing floors, responders said.

Joining their Passaic colleagues were firefighters from Carlstadt, East Rutherford, Little Falls, Wallington and Woodland Park, as well as the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad.

The building most likely will have to be razed, responders said.

