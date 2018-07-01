PHOTOS: Dogs Rescued After Lightning Strike Ignites Attic Fire In Ridgewood

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Three dogs were rescued after lightning struck a Ridgewood home Tuesday afternoon, igniting an attic fire.

Ridgewood, Waldwick and Ho-Ho-Kus firefighters were among the responders to the Victorian home on Hillcrest Road following the strike just before 3:30 p.m.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

ALSO SEE: A severe thunderstorm that rushed into North Jersey mid-Tuesday afternoon knocked out power to more than 2,100 customers in Hackensack, set a Route 4 utility pole on fire and downed wires on Route 17.

